https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6089680Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFashion Instagram ad template, pastel beige design vectorMorePremiumID : 6089680View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 19.14 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 19.14 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Mulish by Vernon AdamsDownload Mulish fontFashion Instagram ad template, pastel beige design vectorMore