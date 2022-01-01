rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6089801
Vintage peony mobile wallpaper, botanical Japanese background
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vintage peony mobile wallpaper, botanical Japanese background

Inspired by our own original 1939 copy of The Picture Book of Peonies, the Niigata Prefecture, Japan

More
Premium
ID : 
6089801

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Vintage peony mobile wallpaper, botanical Japanese background

More