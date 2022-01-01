https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6091124Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage leaf seamless pattern background, fairytale nature cartoon vectorMorePremiumID : 6091124View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 3.22 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2335 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3335 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage leaf seamless pattern background, fairytale nature cartoon vectorMore