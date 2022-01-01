https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6091410Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic peony png frame, floral pink & red graphic on transparent backgroundInspired by our own original copy of The Picture Book of Peonies, Niigata Prefecture, Japan (1939)MorePremiumID : 6091410View personal and business license PNGSocial Media PNG 1080 x 1080 pxInstagram Post PNG 1080 x 1080 pxFacebook Post PNG 1080 x 1080 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 4000 pxCompatible with :Aesthetic peony png frame, floral pink & red graphic on transparent backgroundMore