https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6091422Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese peony background, vintage aesthetic botanical graphic psdInspired by our own original 1939 copy of The Picture Book of Peonies, the Niigata Prefecture, JapanMorePremiumID : 6091422View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 210.24 MBInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Japanese peony background, vintage aesthetic botanical graphic psdMore