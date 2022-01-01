https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6091651Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBotanical border png, peony flower print on transparent backgroundInspired by our own original 1939 copy of The Picture Book of Peonies, the Niigata Prefecture, JapanMorePremiumID : 6091651View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGBanner PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 5000 x 3333 pxCompatible with :Botanical border png, peony flower print on transparent backgroundMore