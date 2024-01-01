rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6092201
Public Domain Free CC0 image
ID : 
6092201

View CC0 License

Swedish Juniper tree lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen published by Rochester Lithographing and Printing Company.

