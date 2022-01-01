https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6093029Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCute flower template, Instagram story with inspirational quote vectorMorePremiumID : 6093029View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 4.31 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 4.31 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Nunito by Vernon AdamsDownload Nunito fontSTIX Two Text by Tiro TypeworksDownload STIX Two Text fontDownload AllCute flower template, Instagram story with inspirational quote vectorMore