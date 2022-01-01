https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6093151Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCute flower template, Instagram story with inspirational quote psdMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 6093151View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.06 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.06 MBFree DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Nunito by Vernon AdamsDownload Nunito fontSTIX Two Text by Tiro TypeworksDownload STIX Two Text fontDownload AllCute flower template, Instagram story with inspirational quote psdMore