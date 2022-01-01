https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6097082Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextTravel ad template, Instagram story for business psdMorePremiumID : 6097082View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 31.74 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 31.74 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :IM Fell Double Pica by Igino MariniDownload IM Fell Double Pica fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllTravel ad template, Instagram story for business psdMore