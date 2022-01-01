https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6098748Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAesthetic floral template, wellness ad poster vectorMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 6098748View personal and business license VectorEPS | 2.62 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontNunito Sans by Multiple DesignersDownload Nunito Sans fontDownload AllAesthetic floral template, wellness ad poster vectorMore