https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6099694Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSpring sale template, botanical aesthetic design in green vectorMorePremiumID : 6099694View personal and business license VectorEPS | 1.3 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Nunito by Vernon AdamsDownload Nunito fontSTIX Two Text by Tiro TypeworksDownload STIX Two Text fontDownload AllSpring sale template, botanical aesthetic design in green vectorMore