https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6102386Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAesthetic iPhone wallpaper template, self-love, gradient design psdMorePremiumID : 6102386View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.19 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.19 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :DM Sans by Colophon FoundryDownload DM Sans fontAesthetic iPhone wallpaper template, self-love, gradient design psdMore