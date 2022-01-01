https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6102438Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextNew arrival template, Instagram summer fashion ad vectorMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 6102438View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 7.89 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 7.89 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :DM Sans by Colophon FoundryDownload DM Sans fontNothing You Could Do by Kimberly GesweinDownload Nothing You Could Do fontDownload AllNew arrival template, Instagram summer fashion ad vectorMore