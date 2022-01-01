rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6103396
Red flower sticker, vintage floral illustration psd
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Red flower sticker, vintage floral illustration psd

Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition of Botanical Specimen plates, published by Rochester Lithographing and Printing Company.

More
Premium
ID : 
6103396

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Red flower sticker, vintage floral illustration psd

More