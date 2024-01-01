rawpixel
Amelopsis Veitchii ivy lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen…
Amelopsis Veitchii ivy lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen published by Rochester Lithographing and Printing Company.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
6104039

View CC0 License

