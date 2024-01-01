rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6105334
Lucretia Dewberry lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen published…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Lucretia Dewberry lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen published by Rochester Lithographing and Printing Company.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6105334

View CC0 License

Lucretia Dewberry lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen published by Rochester Lithographing and Printing Company.

More