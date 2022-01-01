rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6105836
Apple tree border frame, botanical background for social media post psd
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Apple tree border frame, botanical background for social media post psd

Inspired by our own original 1900 edition of Botanical Specimen plates, published by Rochester Lithographing and Printing Company.

More
Premium
ID : 
6105836

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Apple tree border frame, botanical background for social media post psd

More