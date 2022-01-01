rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6105847
Botanical mobile wallpaper, vintage floral aesthetic background
Edit Remix
Save
Custom Text

Botanical mobile wallpaper, vintage floral aesthetic background

Inspired by our own original 1900 edition of Botanical Specimen plates, published by Rochester Lithographing and Printing Company.

More
Premium
ID : 
6105847

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Botanical mobile wallpaper, vintage floral aesthetic background

More