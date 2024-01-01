rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6106031
Russian apricots lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen published…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Russian apricots lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen published by Rochester Lithographing and Printing Company.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6106031

View CC0 License

Russian apricots lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen published by Rochester Lithographing and Printing Company.

More