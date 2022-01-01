https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6107010Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSmall business Instagram post template, marketing, pastel beige design psdMorePremiumID : 6107010View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 2048 x 2048 px | 300 dpi | 52.4 MBFacebook Post PSD 2048 x 2048 px | 300 dpi | 52.4 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontSofia by LatinoTypeDownload Sofia fontDownload AllSmall business Instagram post template, marketing, pastel beige design psdMore