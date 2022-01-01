https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6107936Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextZodiac sign Instagram ad template, editable black and gold design vectorMorePremiumID : 6107936View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 7.53 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 7.53 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gabriela by Eduardo TunniDownload Gabriela fontMiss Fajardose by SudtiposDownload Miss Fajardose fontDownload AllZodiac sign Instagram ad template, editable black and gold design vectorMore