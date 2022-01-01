https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6107959Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAesthetic celestial Facebook post template, black and gold design psdMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 6107959View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 2048 x 2048 px | 300 dpi | 25.22 MBFacebook Post PSD 2048 x 2048 px | 300 dpi | 25.22 MBFree DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gabriela by Eduardo TunniDownload Gabriela fontAesthetic celestial Facebook post template, black and gold design psdMore