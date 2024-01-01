rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6108379
Early Ohio grape lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen published…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Early Ohio grape lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen published by Rochester Lithographing and Printing Company.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6108379

View CC0 License

Early Ohio grape lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen published by Rochester Lithographing and Printing Company.

More