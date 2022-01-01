https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6110246Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextDigital business Instagram story template for marketing vectorMorePremiumID : 6110246View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 63.47 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 63.47 MBPinterest Pin EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 63.47 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 63.47 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontSofia by LatinoTypeDownload Sofia fontDownload AllDigital business Instagram story template for marketing vectorMore