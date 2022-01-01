https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6110264Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextDelivery service Instagram story template for food restaurant psdMorePremiumID : 6110264View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.72 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.72 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.72 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.72 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Aleo by Alessio LaisoDownload Aleo fontAllura by Robert LeuschkeDownload Allura fontDownload AllDelivery service Instagram story template for food restaurant psdMore