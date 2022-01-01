https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6110266Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextOrganic food Facebook story templates, small business design set vectorMorePremiumID : 6110266View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 118.89 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1025 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2991 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 4273 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Aleo by Alessio LaisoDownload Aleo fontAllura by Robert LeuschkeDownload Allura fontDownload AllOrganic food Facebook story templates, small business design set vectorMore