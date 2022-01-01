https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6110819Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPink rose png sticker, vintage flower illustration, transparent backgroundDigitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition of Botanical Specimen plates, published by Rochester Lithographing and Printing Company.MorePremiumID : 6110819View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3000 x 3000 pxCompatible with :Pink rose png sticker, vintage flower illustration, transparent backgroundMore