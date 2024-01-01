rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6110836
Japan Quince tree lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen published…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Japan Quince tree lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen published by Rochester Lithographing and Printing Company.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6110836

View CC0 License

Japan Quince tree lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen published by Rochester Lithographing and Printing Company.

More