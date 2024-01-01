rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6110976
Japanese snowball flower lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen published by Rochester Lithographing and Printing Company.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6110976

View CC0 License

