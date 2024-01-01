https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6111345Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBruce Lee action figure, unknown location - 31 Dec 2016View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6111345View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5184 x 3456 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBruce Lee action figure, unknown location - 31 Dec 2016More