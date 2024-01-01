rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6111534
The Civil Rights Act signed by president Lyndon B. Johnson and martin Luther King, Washington DC, USA - 2 July 1964
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Civil Rights Act signed by president Lyndon B. Johnson and martin Luther King, Washington DC, USA - 2 July 1964

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6111534

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

The Civil Rights Act signed by president Lyndon B. Johnson and martin Luther King, Washington DC, USA - 2 July 1964

More