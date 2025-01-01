Edit ImageCropNunny7SaveSaveEdit Imageillustrationscrapbookartaesthetic journal printable stickersscrapaesthetic journal printable stickers butterflytorn paperripped paper butterflyVintage aesthetic ephemera collage, mixed media background featuring butterfly and harpMoreFree for Personal and Business useOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.JPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet