Edit ImageCrop22SaveSaveEdit Imagela decoration arabeislamicislamic artemile prisse d'avennespatternvintage flowers black and whiteislamic patternblack and whiteArabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d’Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885 edition of the bookMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 857 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7142 x 10000 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 7142 x 10000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar