Edit ImageCrop149SaveSaveEdit Imagecarpet oldcarpetislamic artarabicpatternla decoration arabecarpet patternarabesqueVintage arabesque decoration, plate no. 40 & 41, Emile Prisses d’Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885 edition of the bookMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 857 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7142 x 10000 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 7142 x 10000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar