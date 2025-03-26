Edit ImageCropAdjima18SaveSaveEdit Imagedesktop wallpaper aestheticlandscape wallpaper computerlakeflower desktopdesktop wallpaper beigespringspring aesthetic desktop wallpaperflowersPond nature HD wallpaper, background remixed from Childe Hassam’s artworkMoreFree for Personal and Business useOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.JPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 2813 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSizesSet