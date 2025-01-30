Edit ImageCrop34SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage paper backgroundold paperold paper texturelined papervintage lined paperpaper vintageold lined paperephemeraVintage lined note paper with copy space backgroundMorePremium imageInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar