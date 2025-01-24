Edit ImageCrop15SaveSaveEdit Imagescrapbookstatuebutterflyscrapbook stickertorn washi tapegreek statueephemeraaesthetic journal printable stickersVintage aesthetic ephemera collage, mixed media background featuring Greek statue and flowerMoreFree for Personal and Business useOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.JPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet