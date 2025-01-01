Edit ImageCropAdjima1SaveSaveEdit Imagepalm engravingpalm treepalm engravedcoconut tree vectorblack and white engravingcoconut treepalm tree black and whitecoconut tree tropical illustrationVintage palm tree sticker, botanical illustration vectorMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.VectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet