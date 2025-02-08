Edit ImageCropAdjima26SaveSaveEdit Imagehand holding flowergray aestheticsurrealblack flowerpeony flower blackblack and white flower bouquethands bouquethands vectorHand holding peony bouquet, flower collage element in black and white vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet