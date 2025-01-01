RemixAdjima5SaveSaveRemixroses iphone wallpaper wallpaperwallpaper rosered roseiphone wallpaperred rose wallpapersmokeiphone wallpaper illustrationiphone wallpaper birdFantasy ocean rose phone wallpaper, nature aesthetic surreal collage background psdMorePremium imageOriginal PhotographyInfoThis design contains original photography.PSDJPEGPSD 2250 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2250 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :IM Fell DW Pica by Igino MariniDownload IM Fell DW Pica fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSizesSet