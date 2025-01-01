Edit ImageCropMcKinsey SaveSaveEdit Imagewoman business card mockuptransparent hand holding cardwomen hand pngwoman hand shoulderpink aestheticfeminine business card mockuphands close uphand closedAesthetic business card png mockup, feminine body and skinMorePremium imageInfoPNGLow Resolution 533 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3333 x 5000 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar