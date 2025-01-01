Edit ImageCropAum9SaveSaveEdit Imagewatercolor flowerwatercolor flower frame png designflower framepink flowerwatercolor leaf framepng blue flowers borderwatercolor floralpng floralFlower png laurel border, blue watercolor design on transparent backgroundMorePremium imageInfoPNGLow Resolution 800 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 3000 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet