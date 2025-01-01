Edit ImageCropaudi5SaveSaveEdit Imagecoffeecoffee lineline art coffeepeople walkingillustrationwoman holding coffee cup cartooncoffee illustrationholding phoneWoman holding coffee cup doodle sticker, daily routine line art illustration vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorSVGEPSVectors can scale to any size. SVGVectors can scale to any size. View personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet