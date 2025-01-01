Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagemusicdoodle musicone line drawingperson listening to musiclistening to musicblack and whitelistening to music pngpeople sittingPng woman listening to music sticker, hobby doodle character line art on transparent backgroundMorePremium imageInfoPNGSVGLow Resolution 533 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2667 x 4000 pxSVGVectors can scale to any size. View personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet