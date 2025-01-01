Edit ImageCropaudi9SaveSaveEdit Imagelaptop clipartlaptopprogrammerlaptop drawingnotebooktechnology clipartworking png cutetechnologyPng hand using laptop sticker, digital device doodle on transparent backgroundMorePremium imageInfoPNGSVGLow Resolution 800 x 677 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 3387 pxSVGVectors can scale to any size. View personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar