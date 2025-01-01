Edit ImageCropAdjima2SaveSaveEdit Imagered tapepurple washi tapewashi tape redtape texturewashi tapewashi tape tornwashi tape bluescrapbook stickersRipped washi tape sticker, colorful paper with texture vector setMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5001 x 3334 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar