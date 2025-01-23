Edit TemplateAdjima16SaveSaveEdit Templatesurrealretroretro futurismfantasy artfeed instagramquote editablequote artdreamyAesthetic surreal template, magical realism collage set psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :IM Fell DW Pica by Igino MariniDownload IM Fell DW Pica fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet