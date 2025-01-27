Edit TemplateAdjima19SaveSaveEdit Templateiphone wallpaperwallpaper quotesspiritual wallpaper iphoneiphone wallpaper quoteiphone wallpaper carwallpaper giraffegiraffemagic wallpaperRetro futurism Instagram story template, surreal collage art psdMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.PSDJPEGInstagram Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :IM Fell DW Pica by Igino MariniDownload IM Fell DW Pica fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet