Edit ImageCropAom W.5SaveSaveEdit Imageillustrationflowerleafaestheticjapanese artvintagenaturespringGodetia flower vintage clipart, vintage Japanese art psdMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PSDJPEGPSD 7000 x 4667 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7000 x 4667 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar